Herzog is praised by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for improving relations with Turkey.

President Isaac Herzog has “extraordinary diplomatic value” for resolving problems with Turkiye, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett’s comments were made in a press statement issued by his West Jerusalem office, according to Israeli media.

Bennett spoke about Turkiye’s bilateral relations, emphasizing that President Herzog played a key role in diplomatic contacts with Ankara.

“The president, in my opinion, is doing extraordinary things,” he said.

“When it comes to problem-solving, he has exceptional diplomatic value.”

“With Turkiye, we will proceed with caution.”

At the very least, they are not Iran’s best friend.

As a result, we must avoid naiveté that prevents us from operating and forming alliances.”

In February of this year,

3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Israeli President Binyamin Netanyahu will visit Turkey in mid-March.

*Mahmoud Barakat wrote the piece.