‘He’s a sheltered public schoolboy,’ David Tennant says of Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days.

The actor discusses his travels, his comfort zones, and his transformation into Jules Verne’s bumbling Victorian English gentleman.

If Phileas Fogg had to take a pre-flight PCR, David Tennant believes he would not have made it around the world in 80 days.

He laughs as he says, “He is not a man who appreciates discomfort.”

Tennant, on the other hand, lost track of how many tests he had to take during the filming of BBC One’s splendid new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic 1873 novel, in which he plays the bumbling Victorian English gentleman with the pomaded quiff and dashing moustache, which was delayed for months due to the pandemic.

“The idea of travel has always been part of the appeal of this story, but we couldn’t have predicted how appealing it would be when we started making it.”

There’s something mind-blowing about seeing all these countries fly by in such a hurry now.”

Several adaptations of Around the World in 80 Days have been made for the screen.

Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Pierce Brosnan, Eric Idle, Peter Ustinov, David Niven, John Gielgud, and Noel Coward have all starred in previous adaptations.

An animated version featuring a scholarly marmoset spurred into the challenge by an avaricious frog (no, neither did I) was released earlier this year.

So why is now a good time to revisit this globetrotting tale? According to executive producer Simon Crawford Collins, it was originally intended as a “love letter to the world” long before the pandemic.

“We just wanted to express our gratitude for such a wonderful place.”

We were coming off of Brexit, Eastern Europe’s borders were closing, and America was doing its thing at the time.

‘It’s a very turbulent time, and we seem to be shutting each other out,’ we were thinking as we looked around the world.

Let’s go back to the first time the world was opened up.’

“We discovered that Jules Verne was a true visionary while researching him,” says the author.

We realized that the Suez Canal and the trans-American railroad had both opened in 1869, and that Thomas Cook had only recently been established.

You could purchase a ticket and travel around the world as a tourist at that time.

