‘He’s going full Putin’: Trump encourages ‘12 more years’ chant at RNC to make opponents go ‘crazy’…they respond by going crazy

President Donald Trump jokingly told the crowd at the Republican National Convention to replace their “four more years” chant with “12” because it will make his critics “crazy,” and they played right into his hand.

Trump has floated the idea several times of holding the office of the presidency beyond two terms, despite the position holding exactly a two-term limit. He’s previously trolled his critics, who have called him everything from a white supremacist to an enemy of the state to traitor, with memes that have ignited outrage among many on the left.

The president continued trolling while speaking at the Republican National Convention. Hearing the crowd chant “four more years,” Trump responded by saying, “Now, if you really want to make them crazy, you chant 12 more years.” The crowd responded by doing exactly that.

President Trump makes surprise visit to RNC as party formally nominates him for reelection”Now, if you really want to drive them crazy, you say 12 more years.” pic.twitter.com/HdOhRxvPzR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2020

As a result, Trump’s critics were furious.

Vox deemed it a “dark” way to kick off his speech.

“One does not joke about 12 more years. That’s called a dictatorship,” activist Ted Cocoran tweeted, adding it was a “slap in the face to veterans.”

“After years of kissing up to oppressive dictators, he’s determined to become one himself. We must all unite to deny Trump’s destructive, megalomaniac vision of the future,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) tweeted, adding the US “democracy is at stake.”

MSNBC host Joy Reid warned the president is going “full Putin.”

Trump (who seems quite excited about getting to do four days of faux rally) arrives at the @GOPconvention and gets the crowd to chant “12 more years.” TWELVE. He’s going full Putin, apparently. And his party is cool with it. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 24, 2020

Others similarly played right into the president’s hand and simply ignored the first part of his joke, which predicted that the phrase would make them all go “crazy.”

Republicans are chanting “12 more years” as Trump arrives to the convention.12, not four. They oppose anti-fascism cause they support fascism — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 24, 2020

Trump accepts his nomination at the RNC by invoking “12 more years,” lying yet again that his campaign was spied on (it wasn’t) and that Democrats – not him – are undermining the 2020 election. This is utter trash. He is going to lose in a landslide. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 24, 2020

Trump: “If you wanna really drive ’em crazy, you say 12 more years.”Our veterans have fought and died serving our country to protect us from dictators who think this way.Trump deserves at least 12 more years in prison. pic.twitter.com/3WG28wEBE2 — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 24, 2020

Those a little more inclined to understand and not be outraged by Trump’s theatrical troll could only sit back and laugh at liberal journalists and activists melting on command.

Trump jokes about triggering the media by chanting “12 MORE YEARS”The media responds by being triggered about Trump joking about 12 more years. — TheDonald.win (@thedonalddotwin) August 24, 2020

And it works! https://t.co/r4V4fkoMp6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 24, 2020

12 MORE YEARS https://t.co/v9lQhIqP6f — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 24, 2020

Less than a day into the Republican Convention, Trump’s critics have already found plenty of reasons to be outraged about beyond the “12 more years” chant. Another video of the President went viral after a delegate appeared to yell the word “monkey” after Barack Obama’s name was mentioned. The Lincoln Project and multiple activists and journalists tweeted out the link, but then deleted it when counterclaims said the delegate actually said “spygate,” since that’s the exact subject Trump was speaking about at the time.

