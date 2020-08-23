Heston Blumenthal’s Full English Sandwich Sounds Horrible

Wanky chef Heston Blumenthal has unleashed another one of his ‘innovative’ creations on the food industry, unveiling a Full English-flavoured sandwich at Waitrose.

While that initially sounds quite nice in the way that turkey and stuffing sandwiches are quite nice at Christmas, until you read about what he’s actually made.

Firstly, the bread is baked bean-flavoured. Ewwww.

Within its bready walls you’ll find smoked bacon, a free-range sliced egg, a smoky crumbed sausage, tomatoes, cannellini beans (aka white kidney beans), plus cold-pressed mayonnaise, an unnamed sauce and COFFEE-FLAVOURED MUSHROOM KETCHUP.

Oh get in the bin, Blumenthal. (Actually, don’t – we don’t want you concocting recipes out of bin juice).

Quoth Heston:

“There are many reasons why some dishes become our favourites, they can be complicated masterpieces of culinary delights. But there are times when all you want is a Full English.

So I looked at how to satisfy that craving, any time, anywhere and I realised the solution was a sandwich. If you’re looking for the best brunch-on-the-run, or just wondered what it might be like between two slices of bread, you’re going to love this. It’s even got the coffee in there.”

That is not a good thing, in the same way that blending a Happy Meal into a milkshake and saying “it’s even got the McFlurry in there!” is not a good thing.

The sandwich apparently launched at Waitrose on the 19th, but it has yet to appear on the website. It’ll cost £3.80 (that’s WH Smith in a train station prices) but is on introductory discount at £2.85 (wow, bargain, nearly three quid for bread that tastes like baked beans. I could accomplish the same with a lunchbox and a hot day).

‘Til the sandwich arrives on the website, you can enjoy other Heston Waitrose creations such as bone-marrow sauce and this ABSOLUTELY NIGHTMARISH creation. Seriously, you won’t sleep after looking into its prawny eyes. Argh. [Evening Standard]

Image: Josh Barrie via Twitter