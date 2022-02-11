Heterosexuals are now diagnosed with HIV at a higher rate than gay or bisexual men.

Heterosexuals are now diagnosed with HIV at a higher rate than gay and bisexual men.

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) recently reported that heterosexual people are now diagnosed with HIV at a higher rate than gay and bisexual men, as the country’s annual National HIV Testing Week continues.

According to the Independent, heterosexual men and women accounted for 50 percent of all new HIB diagnoses in December 2021, while gay and bisexual men accounted for 45 percent.

Heterosexuals are also more likely to be diagnosed at a late stage, when the virus has already begun wreaking havoc on their immune systems, according to HSA.

In 2020, 55 percent of heterosexual men and 51 percent of heterosexual women will have been diagnosed with HIV at a later stage, compared to 29 percent of gay and bisexual men.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV testing was said to have decreased for all groups, but especially for heterosexuals, which fell by 33%.

While this is going on, gay and bisexual men’s testing has only decreased by 7%.

