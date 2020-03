Australia’s Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has a blunt message for his depleted team: sink or swim.

And he’s confident Australia’s makeshift Cup squad will thrive in the tie against Brazil starting Friday despite the injury-enforced absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur.

“You can either sink or swim in Davis Cup and playing for Australia and I have got a lot of confidence in these boys … that they are going to put in a hell of an effort,” Hewitt told reporters on Tuesday.