Hezbollah denies storing arms at Beirut explosion site

BEIRUT, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday denied claims that his movement had stored arms at the site of a deadly explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital Beirut.

“We do not have any weapons, rockets, explosives or chemicals stored at Port of Beirut,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech, al-Manar local TV channel reported.

Nasrallah also denied claims that Hezbollah controls Port of Beirut.

Nasrallah noted that the storage of ammonium nitrate at Port of Beirut reflects Lebanese political system’s corruption.

He urged Lebanese authorities to undertake transparent and fair investigations into the explosions.

“The truth must be revealed and all officials involved in this disaster must be prosecuted at least to give hope to the Lebanese that there is a government capable of protecting them,” he said.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000 others, while causing massive damages in the city. Enditem