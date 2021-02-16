Hezbollah leader opposes int’l interference to solve Lebanon’s crisis

BEIRUT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah expressed on Tuesday his strong rejection to attempts by some Lebanese political parties to seek international help to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock, al-Manar local TV channel reported.

“Calling for international intervention under UN Charter VII is a call for war. It’s unacceptable regardless of who said so,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

His remarks came in response to Member of Parliament Anwar El Khalil and Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai, who earlier this month suggested a solution to Lebanon’s crisis and to the differences among different political parties by seeking international interference under UN Charter VII.

An article released on Tuesday by Annahar local newspaper quoted House Speaker Nabih Berri as saying that French President Emmanuel Macron must quickly interfere to pressure Lebanese political parties to form a cabinet “as the country is heading towards the unknown.”

Nasrallah said he rejects any form of international interference “which would pose a threat to Lebanon and its future.”

The UN Chapter VII allows the UN Security Council to determine the existence of any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression, and to take proper action “to restore international peace and security.” Enditem