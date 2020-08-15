Hezbollah leader says Israel to pay heavy price if behind Beirut’s blasts

BEIRUT, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Hezbollah Leader Sayed Hassan Nasrallah announced on Friday that Israel will pay a heavy price if investigations by the Lebanese judicial system prove that Israel stands behind the explosions at Beirut’s port, al-Manar local TV channel reported.

Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech, saying that the whole Lebanese population and Lebanese parties, not only Hezbollah, will retaliate if the blasts were an attack.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding over 6,000 others.

Investigations into the explosions have already started and President Michel Aoun announced on Friday that he accepts foreign participation in the investigations.

Nasrallah also slammed the UAE-Israeli peace deal, considering it “a betrayal for Arabs and the Palestinians.”

He expected more Arab countries to sign peace deals with Israel in the coming months ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, adding this deal is a favor for U.S. President Donald Trump who has failed to deal with many issues in his country.

Israel and the UAE have reached a historic deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Enditem