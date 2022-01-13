HIA is one of the top ten most unusual airport discoveries in the United States.

HIA is among the top ten strange airport discoveries in the United States.

Someone in central Pennsylvania is in the market for a new cleaver.

The Transportation Security Administration confiscated that unfortunate passenger’s cleaver when they passed through the security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport in 2021.

The discovery propelled HIA to the top of the TSA’s annual top ten list of unusual items discovered at security checkpoints.

No. 1 was the cleaver.

a)

The cleaver was filthy and well-used, with several years of wear and other markings.

What could possibly come close to a cleaver in terms of usefulness?

At Sacramento International Airport, a gun-shaped wine holder was discovered.

At Reagan Washington International Airport in Washington, DC, a machete was seized.

And coming in at number one.

A chainsaw was discovered at the New Orleans International Airport, number one.

A meth burrito and bullets hidden in deodorant are among the lower-level items on the list.

The complete list can be found in the video below.

“TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” is here! From bear spray to meth-rritos, our agents discovered some truly unusual items.

As they took to the skies again, they worked hard to keep passengers safe.

(hashtag)TSATop10pic.twitter.com3o2zQs5IrC

Mallets, gardening tools, and firearms have all been confiscated at HIA in the past.

Also, if you’re flying, remember to check your cleavers and chainsaws or leave them at home.

If you’re not sure what you’re allowed to bring, this website will tell you everything you need to know.

MORE INFO:

NOAA has predicted that the year 2021 will be one for the record books in terms of weather and disasters.

Siblings were charged after cutting down a 100-year-old tree worth (dollar)28K, despite the fact that the tree belonged to an Ohio park.

More grocery shoppers will be greeted by empty shelves, and opinions on how long the shortages will last are divided.