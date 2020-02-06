Hidden clauses that could prevent bushfire victims from receiving any money 

Hidden clauses in the policies of major insurance companies could stop bushfire victims from receiving any money.

Australian watchdog Choice revealed there is no standard definition of ‘fire’ across insurance companies.

The consumer group claimed companies including AAMI, QBE, Apia and Budget Direct can define ‘fire’ however they choose, giving them ‘leverage to deny your claim’.

The 2019-20 bushfires have destroyed almost 2000 homes across the nation since October.

Choice experts said they found the ‘worst’ fire definitions.

‘AAMI, APIA and GIO all have confusing exclusions: If heat from a passing bushfire affects parts of your building or contents but does’t ignite a burning building within 10 metres you won’t be covered.’

According to the watchdog, Coles and QBE require flames to be present to lodge a successful claim.

It also said Youi doesn’t cover scorching, melting or smouldering unless there are flames.

‘[Youi] cover is confusingly different for buildings and contents.’

Choice said a similar problem arose after the 2010/11 floods in Queensland.

‘When floods swept across Queensland in 2010-2011, insurance companies denied people’s claims stating that the damage was caused by “stormwater”.’

‘Thanks to public pressure, the federal government standardised the definition of flood to make sure all people are covered in the event of such natural disasters.’

The Insurance Council of Australia said in a statement: ‘Household policies are responding appropriately to claims relating to the bushfires.’

‘No concerns about policy wording as suggested by Choice have been raised with the Insurance Council of Australia.’

The ICA also expressed concern that Choice’s claims may cause ‘unnecessary and unjustified fear among householders who are already experiencing emotional, financial and physical stress following catastrophic bushfires’.

‘The ICA notes CHOICE has not been able to provide any examples of detrimental consumer outcomes nor provided its findings.’

It also said anyone with concerns wit policy wording should contact their insurance provider.

Insurance claims from Australia’s bushfire crisis climbed to $700 million last month, with more than 8500 claims made since September.

Contents claims have been about $50,000, with average house claims about $300,000.

ICA chief executive Rob Whelan previously said the disaster was a large and complex issue.

‘We will throw all necessary resources at this particular event to make sure our customers are properly serviced,’ Mr Whelan said.

He said the industry was looking to process claims within 14 days, with some companies waiving excess fees for customers to help ease the financial strain.

‘We wanted to make sure everybody is treated with dignity and compassion.’

The federal government committed $2 billion over two years to help rebuild towns and farms.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted all the insurance providers listed for comment.