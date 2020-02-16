Hideaway Litchfield transformed from old shipping containers into a spectacular holiday

Nestled among native Australian bushland once sat two rusty shipping containers.

But after six months of construction, the empty steel shells have been transformed into a spectacular two-storey cabin in Northern Territory.

Owners Roger and Vivienne Latham converted the old containers into the ultimate hideaway – complete with a cosy bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, lounge, outdoor area with a BBQ and panoramic views of the natural surroundings.

The incredible renovations of the property sets it apart from just about every other holiday home after it was made entirely from old shipping containers.

Tucked away in a secluded bushland in Rakula, about 72 kilometres from Darwin, guests can book a stay at the cabin conversion through Airbnb for just $200 a night.

The cabin – dubbed the Hideaway Litchfield – is located just a short drive from the stunning waterfalls and attractions that Litchfield has to offer.

The couple were inspired to build their dream cabin after they saw a gap in the market for higher-end accommodation near Litchfield National Park.

‘Long-time Territory locals and bushies at heart, you’ll meet one of us when you drive in and grab your keys,’ the couple said.

‘Since setting up our own home out in this beautiful part of the world, we’ve had a dream to create other spaces for folks to come, stay and be refreshed.’

‘This has been and continues to be a true family project.’

The cabin was designed and built by their son Simeon, aided by his brother and ‘master-welder’ Jordan, while their daughter Sarah takes care of all the marketing.

The family seamlessly melded two containers on top of each other, before renovating the spaces into a home that’s practical, spacious, and packed with everything you need.

‘As a young family (many years ago), we always loved a Litchfield camping trip with our kids, but like everyone else, the build-up was out of the question,’ the couple said.

After six-months of construction, they were ready to list their property online. And the family have since been bombarded with endless bookings and enquiries.

‘It’s great to see our visitors and families being able to hang out in the park at this time of year, with the waterfalls starting to gush and the explosion of green,’ they said.

‘When all adventured out, the ability to enjoy the panoramic bush views from the safety of an air-conditioned cranked cabin is just perfect.’

For $200 a night, guests can expect a luxury and comfort stay at the two-storey ‘dressed up’ shipping container.

‘Be immersed in the rugged beauty of our Northern bushland… Open your eyes in the morning to a breathtaking escarpment of native bush,’ the ad says.

The property runs on solar during the day and a silent generator at night, while the water supply is pumped from a nearby underground spring, filtered at the main residence and pumped to a tank at the cabin where beautiful sparkling water is delivered to your tap.

‘Be surrounded by natural bushland, with birds and kangaroos for company, only minutes drive from waterfalls and rock pools,’ the ad continues.

‘You have the choice of cooking on the deck outside or in air conditioned comfort inside. A luxurious bathroom is a welcome friend after exploring the National Park, and only the stars to keep you awake at night.

‘Unless you prefer to snuggle into the couch for a movie.’

Guests will all be provided with a filter jug, eggs and bacon for breakfast, as well as milk, yoghurt and a treat in the fridge.

For more details or to make a booking, please visit Hideaway Litchfield.