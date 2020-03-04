High prices, short operating distances deter Germans from buying electric cars: survey

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — A majority of 56 percent of car owners in Germany could not picture themselves buying an electric car in the next five years, according to a survey published by the Association of Technical Inspection Agencies (VdTUEV) on Wednesday.

Only 36 percent could imagine buying an electric car during this time, according to the VdTUEV survey which interviewed 1,000 German citizens aged between 16 and 75.

“There are still too many factors that speak against the purchase of an electric vehicle from the consumer’s perspective,” said Joachim Buehler, managing director of VdTUEV. The switch to electro-mobility was not yet an automatic process in Germany.

For 48 percent of those polled, high cost was the main reason against buying an electric car, followed by the short operating distance of electric cars, few charging stations in Germany and doubts about the environmental friendliness of electric cars.

It was “necessary to step up the promotion of electro-mobility and to provide information” about, for example, the contribution of electric cars to environmental and climate protection, VdTUEV stressed.

The government is aiming to get 7 to 10 million electric vehicles registered in Germany by 2030 to achieve the climate targets.

On Monday, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) announced that the total number of registered vehicles in Germany climbed to 65.8 million at the beginning of the year. At the same time, the number of fully electric cars registered in Germany only rose to around 136,000.

According to the VdTUEV survey, 69 percent of Germans were convinced that a “fundamental rethinking of mobility” was necessary due to the climate impact of traffic.

“The most important means of transport in Germany is still the car,” VdTUEV noted. Some 65 percent of those surveyed would drive their cars on weekdays. In contrast, 50 percent said they would walk, 32 percent use public transport and 29 percent use a bicycle.

“Digital technologies play a central role in achieving the mobility turnaround,” enabling sharing models or networking different means of transport, Buehler explained.

Artificial intelligence (AI) would be increasingly used for driving functions such as steering, braking and acceleration, according to VdTUEV. A total of 59 percent of those surveyed believed that accident figures in Germany would fall with the widespread use of highly automated vehicles.

So far, however, only 7 percent would fully rely on vehicles with AI and 26 percent would accept AI systems in a supporting form, but would still like to drive themselves, the survey found.

“German motorists want to retain control of their cars,” stressed Buehler. Enditem