High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

March 11 – A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Croatia were due to feature alongside Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland from March 26-30 in preparation for the Euro 2020 finals to be staged in 12 venues across Europe starting in June.

“Due to current the situation worldwide, the Qatar Airways International Tournament in Doha has been cancelled,” a CFF statement said.

“The Croatia national team schedule for the upcoming international break shall be announced later.”

A number of countries announced the postponement of matches due to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Spain´s Copa del Rey final, due to be played on April 18, was called off and French media reported that the country´s League Cup final between Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais had also been postponed.

UEFA postponed Thursday´s Europa League round of 16 first-leg matches between Inter Milan and Getafe, and Sevilla against AS Roma, due to travel restrictions in and out of Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe.

