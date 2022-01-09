High-ranking Tigrayan officials are pardoned by Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has granted amnesty to high-ranking Tigrayan officials.

The government claims that criminal charges against politicians who have been pardoned have been dropped.

NAIROBI, KENYA ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

According to the Government Communications Service, high-profile leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress, and the newly formed Balderas party were released by the Ethiopian government on Friday.

Sebhat Nega, the TPLF’s founder and longtime leader, and his sister, Kidusan Nega, as well as three other TPLF leaders arrested during the military operation in Tigray, have been pardoned.

According to a statement, Jewar Mohammed, an outspoken critic of the government and a high-profile figure in the opposition Oromo Federalist party, was released along with other party members accused of inciting unrest in 2020 after the assassination of Oromo singer Hachalu Hundesa.

Eskinder Nega, a journalist and the leader of the newly formed Balderas Party, was also released, as were all of the party’s detained leaders.

The pardons come on the eve of Ethiopian Christians’ Christmas celebrations.

“We are a people with the values of reconciliation and peace, even to the point of marrying bloodthirsty militants,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in his Christmas message, according to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

Getachew Reda, a TPLF spokesman who recognized the prime minister’s move to “forgive” some of his officials, responded by saying he was speaking effusively.

“In his Christmas message today, Abiy Ahmed waxes poetic about forgiveness and chivalry.

He’d have you believe he believes strongly in those values and encourages us to do the same,” Reda said.

“His daily routine of denying medication to helpless children and sending drones to kill civilians contradicts his self-righteous claims.

He is the brains behind a criminal enterprise bent on destroying a country, but he would have you believe he is the leader of a well-intentioned project gone wrong.”

For more than a year, Ethiopians have been fighting Tigrayan and government forces.

The bloody war between the two sides has wreaked havoc on the economy, destroyed infrastructure, and killed thousands of people while displacing many more since November 2020.

Tigray Special Forces, Eritrean Defense Force (EDF), and Ethiopian National Defense Force are accused of destroying infrastructure in a joint report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.