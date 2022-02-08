High speed was blamed in a Pennsylvania turnpike accident that killed five people, according to a federal investigation.

Federal investigators said Tuesday that excessive speed was likely to blame for a bus crash two years ago on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people and injured dozens more.

The driver lost control near Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, while traveling at 77 mph into a curve, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The posted speed limit in the area is 70 miles per hour, with a warning sign at the curve advising drivers to stay below 55 miles per hour.

In a statement, NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said the crash “is a tragic reminder that speed kills.”

But it’s about more than just driver behavior, which is why our recommendations take a holistic approach to encourage safe speeds.”

The investigation into the chain-reaction crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 has come to a close.

On May 5, 2020, a remote section of interstate about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh was struck by lightning.

Zandamp;D Tour Inc. was in charge of the bus, which was traveling from New York to Cincinnati.

The bus driver and two passengers, as well as the driver and a passenger in the truck that hit it, were all killed.

A passenger in another truck was injured, as were 49 bus passengers.

The westbound bus went off the right side of the highway, hit an embankment, and overturned, blocking both lanes and the shoulder, according to the NTSB.

Two trucks following the bus collided with it almost immediately.

To avoid the collision, a car and a truck drove off the road and ended up wedged together.

Zandamp;D Tour’s lawyer said Tuesday that she had not seen the NTSB findings and would not comment on the crash.

The bus had slowed to around 60 mph (97 kph) when it hit the embankment, according to the NTSB.

According to the report, the FedEx truck was traveling at about 21 mph (34 kph) when it collided with the bus.

According to the board’s findings, the UPS truck’s last recorded speed when both drivers died was 56 mph (90 kph).

Variable speed limit signs, according to federal investigators, may have prevented or mitigated the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a set of recommendations to federal, state, and trucking and bus industry-related organizations…

