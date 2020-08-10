Highest-Earning TikTok Stars Revealed

TikTok has been one of the most beloved apps in recent times. Just like Instagram and YouTube, a lot of people have started to earn a huge amount of money from the platform, making the app a worldwide sensation. Take a look at the people who are making a fortune by producing content for the video-sharing platform.

Addison Rae, the 19-year-old dancer from Louisiana, is the highest-paid TikTok star, according to Forbes. Rae earned a whopping $5 million for the 12-month period ending in June 2020. The star has 54 million followers on the app and has accumulated more than 3.3 billion likes through her videos.

If anyone is not aware of how popular she has become in such a short period of time, then they need to know that an Australian rapper named The Kid Laroi has even written a song about her. The song has more than 8 million views on YouTube.

Rae also recently made a video with Kourtney Kardashian and spent a day with her to know about her daily routine. The famous TikToker has 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

The second on Forbes’ coveted list is Charli D’Amelio, who was previously the highest-earning star of TikTok. D’Amelio has the most number of followers on the platform (77 million) and earned around $4 million within the same period.

In January 2020, The New York Times called D’Amelio the “reigning queen of TikTok.”

Meanwhile, her older sister Dixie D’Amelio claimed the third position on the list. Dixie accumulated $2.9 million in the period ending in June 2020. She has 32 million followers on the app and has signed numerous deals with various brands.

Dixie recently started her musical career with a song called “Be Happy.” According to Forbes, the song was the number one trending video on YouTube at the time of its release, beating Kanye West and Travis Scott’s song “Wash Us In The Blood,” which was released on the same day.

TikTok star Loren Gray and Josh Richards rounded off the top five. Gray earned $2.6 million while Richards accumulated $1.5 million.

Four out of the seven highest-paid TikTok stars on the list are female.

The list was released at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is keen on banning the app from the country.

The highest-earning TikTok stars are as follows: