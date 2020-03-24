A range centre in the Highlands has been forced to turn away hoards of people from across the UK seeking refuge from the coronavirus.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford was contacted by Nevis Range Centre in Fort William, who told him they had turned away ‘around 30’ camper vans.

It comes after pleas by MSPs and communities in Scotland’s islands and rural communities for people looking to self-isolate to do so in their homes, and not to travel north.

People have been told to self-isolate for seven days if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, which includes a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

But some are taking the opportunity to visit some of Scotland’s most remote locations to self-isolate ‘in style’.

Scottish islands and rural areas urge tourists to stay away during coronavirus pandemic

Mr Blackford has now joined the calls, calling the behaviour of those trying to escape to the Highlands as ‘irresponsible and counterproductive’.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I cannot stress enough that this pattern of behaviour is irresponsible, counterproductive and must stop with immediate effect.

“Local services here face unprecedented pressure levels as we all battle this global pandemic.

“I urge everyone to do the right thing; follow the Government advice and please do not travel here.

“If these warnings are not heeded and people need to be stopped from travelling, then I am afraid that is what will have to happen. Those in camper vans, please go home!”

The disease has so far infected over 300 Scots, however, council areas including Highland and Western Isles have recorded the lowest number of cases, with six and zero respectively.

Shetland currently has 24 positive cases.

The pleas were echoed by numerous parks on Twitter.

After witnessing overwhelming numbers of visitors across @lomondtrossachs yesterday disregarding advice on social distancing and essential travel we are urging people not to travel to the National Park. Please stay home and stop the spread of Covid-19! — Loch Lomond & The Trossachs (@lomondtrossachs) March 22, 2020

Yesterday, tourist boards across the country joined calls for people to stay at home and leave their community areas alone.

Coylumbridge Hotel in Aviemore blames ‘administrative error’ for sacking staff during pandemic

A Twitter account dedicated to tourist services on the Isle of Barra issued this message to its followers on Friday: “Don’t travel here, don’t put unnecessary strain on our medical staff and limited resources.

“We will open again and be delighted to see you.

“But in the meantime, we are looking after our community, the thing that makes us so special.”