HIGHLIGHTS – Prime Minister Johnson’s statement on the corona virus

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters). Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that Britain had passed the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set a lockdown exit strategy next week.

Here are the highlights of his testimony at a press conference on Downing Street:

ABOUT CRITICISM ABOUT EXAMS AND SHORT CONCLUSIONS

“We are determined to tackle urgently and particularly the challenges that have been so gnarled and annoying in the past few weeks.

“I’m not going to face the logistical problems we faced with getting the right protective gear to the right people at the right time, both in the NHS (National Health Service) and nursing homes, or the frustrations we’ve experienced minimize when expanding the number of tests.

“But what I can tell you is that anyone who is responsible for solving these problems – whether in the government or in the NHS or in the local authorities of Public Health England – does everything day and night, heart and soul, to get it right and we’ll do it right and we’ll make tremendous progress. “ON LOCKDOWN” Thanks to this massive joint effort to protect the NHS, we have avoided an uncontrollable and catastrophic epidemic in which the sensible worst-case scenario is 500,000 Deaths. ” And so I can confirm for the first time today that we have peaked this disease. We are behind the summit and are on the slope. We have so many reasons to be hopeful in the long term.

“I’m going to come up with a comprehensive plan next week to explain how we can get our economy going, one; how we can get our kids back to school, back to childcare, secondly and thirdly, how we can travel to work and how we can make life at work safer.

“In short, how we can continue to suppress the disease and, at the same time, get the economy going again.

“A lot of work has been done on this plan, and while we are creating it, we will be led by science and we will try to achieve maximum political consensus when we create it across all parties and across the UK

AHEAD OF CHALLENGE

“We came through the summit, or rather, we got under a huge summit as if we had gone through a huge Alpine tunnel and we can now see the sunlight and the pasture in front of us, and so it is.” It is important that we do not lose control now and clap a second and bigger mountain.

“Nothing … we should raise the R or reproductive rate of this disease above one again

“Let me just stress that it will be vital for our recovery to keep the R low, to keep the reproductive rate of the disease low, and we can only do this through our collective discipline and cooperation.

“I know we can do it because we did it. We showed that we can do it in phase one of this disease.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)