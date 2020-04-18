Highly pregnant nurse dies of coronavirus, baby saved

A heavily pregnant nurse from England died in the hospital last weekend of the consequences of the coronavirus. The doctors managed to save her baby by caesarean section in time. The director of the hospital that 28-year-old Mary worked for speaks of a medical miracle.

“A beacon of light in this very dark time.” The announcement of the death comes amid an ongoing argument over the lack of protective equipment for health professionals in the UK.

28-year-old Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked as a nurse in a general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in north London, suddenly became seriously ill early last week.

Emergency surgery

It started with a small cold, but turned into severe breathing problems. The virus spread to her heart after a few days, after which her condition deteriorated even faster. The woman needed urgent surgery so that at least the baby could still be saved.

The child was born healthy, and the doctors thought Mary was showing signs of improvement again. Until her condition deteriorated again on Sunday and she had to give up fighting the virus. It is not clear whether the baby has also been tested positive for the virus. That is still being investigated.

Great sorrow

Hospital director David Carter is stunned. “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses,” he said in a statement to Channel 4. “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a good example of what we stand for. ”

Two close friends of the nurse, Rhoda Asiedu and Gloria Gyan, have launched a fundraising campaign for her husband and newborn baby. More than five thousand pounds (5,740 euros) has now been raised. “Mary was a blessing to everyone who met her,” write the friends.