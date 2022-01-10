Hiker is chased by a ferocious mountain lion and is forced to roar at the beast to scare it away in this terrifying video.

This is the terrifying moment a mountain lion appeared out of nowhere and chased a hiker.

The animal emerges from the undergrowth and hurtles towards the unsuspecting hiker in the short clip.

The big cat’s tan fur expertly blended in with its surroundings in the hills near Los Angeles, California, where the terrifying encounter occurred.

The man walks over the crest of a hill towards a lake below in the beginning of the video.

He abruptly turns around to see the mountain lion only 10 feet away.

As soon as the man sees the lion, he screams “Oh s***!” and backs away as the lion charges.

The man turns and roars twice loudly at the lion to scare it away after a few seconds of sprinting.

The animal then scampers back into the undergrowth, where it vanishes.

It comes months after a courageous mother fought off a mountain lion who attacked her son.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the youngster was playing near his home in Calabasas, California, when the huge 65-pound beast pounced on him and dragged him “about 45 yards” across their garden.

“The true hero of this story is his mother because she saved her son’s life,” spokesman Patrick Foy said.

The parents rushed their son to the hospital, and a wildlife officer was dispatched to the scene to locate the animal.

“When the officer arrived at the house, he discovered a mountain lion crouching in the bushes, its ears back and hissing at him,” Foy continued.

He claimed she heard a commotion outside and dashed out of the house, punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands, and dragging him away from her son.

“The warden suspected it was the attacking lion based on its behavior and proximity to the attack, and shot and killed it on the spot to protect public safety.”

Oh no!

After the attack, the boy was in a stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso.

After authorities tested it to make sure it wasn’t the animal involved in the attack, another mountain lion spotted nearby was tranquilized and released into the wild unharmed.

A mountain lion broke into a family home and almost ate a pet dog in the Painted Cave community in Santa Barbara County in a more recent attack.

According to Noozhawk, the animal smashed through a glass door at Ted Adams’ home and attempted to snare his sister’s pet Buddy.

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.