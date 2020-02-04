Hilarious moment fisherman tests out his brand-new rod on his sprinting girlfriend

A fisherman has snapped up quite the catch in a hilarious video where he reeled in his own girlfriend.

The Australian YouTube star known as ‘Briggsy’ shared a video on Sunday to test the strength of fishing rod known as the 2020 Saltiga against his girlfriend.

In the footage Briggsy can be seen tying some fishing line around a backpack attached to the experienced runner on a soccer pitch before she set off.

‘I’m going to make her run 100 metres, pretty quickly lock down on the reel until it hits max drag and if I manage to stop her I reckon that’s a win for the Saltiga,’ he said.

Briggsy said conducting the test on land would make the competition much more interesting than if she was swimming.

‘If she was in the water swimming I’d just pull her backwards, I’d smoke her in two seconds,’ he said.

In the video his girlfriend can be seen running and hilariously struggling against her fisherman boyfriend.

‘Full lock, she’s going nowhere,’ he said.

The fisherman was then seen attempting to reel her back in before she fell backwards and he ran up to help her.

‘I think it’s safe the say the Saltiga won,’ Briggsy said laughing.

The runner appeared exhausted from the hilarious experience but otherwise okay.

‘It was just dragging me back and I felt helpless,’ she said.