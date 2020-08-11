Hilary Swank is on a Mission to Mars in the Emotional First Trailer for Netflix’s Away

She’s boldly going where no one has gone before, but doing so means leaving the people she loves the most. We’ve got the first trailer for Netflix’s Away, a new series that sees Hilary Swank joining the first manned mission to Mars – a three-year journey that will test the limits of its crew, as well as the patience of those who were left behind.

Created by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) with Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serving as showrunner, Away stars Swank as Emma Green, an American astronaut who’s joined an international crew on the first mission to Mars. The journey is set to take three years, something that frustrates her teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) and leaves her husband (Josh Charles) without help as he faces a medical emergency. It also takes its toll on the entire crew – played by Swank, Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Vivian Wu, and Ray Panthaki – who feel the painful impacts of being away from home for so long.

The drama series comes on the heels of Space Force, another Netflix show about heading into the next frontier of space exploration (although that one was a joke about Trump wanting soldiers on the moon). It’s executive produced by Jason Katims, who’s perhaps best known for his work on Friday Night Lights, and there are some definite similarities between that show and Away – except, in this case, replace Texas high school football with a life-or-death mission. In the age of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, those two things are pretty much the same thing.

Away debuts on Netflix September 4.