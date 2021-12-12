Hillary Clinton’s age and net worth are both public knowledge.

Hillary Clinton’s age and net worth are unknown.

Despite being married to former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton has made a name for herself working in the US government.

Hillary has since gone into hiding after a nearly three-decade career in public service.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, 74, was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 26, 1947.

When she was elected to the US Senate in 2001, she became the first American first lady to ever win a public office.

In 2009, she was elected as the 67th Secretary of State of the United States, a position she held until 2013.

In 2016, she became the first woman to be named as a presidential nominee by a major political party in the United States.

Hillary is worth (dollar)120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hillary used to make a (dollar)110,000 base salary as an attorney.

She also earned around (dollar)60,000 per year from corporate board fees in the late 1980s and early 1990s before entering the White House, for a total income of about (dollar)180,000.

In the November 2016 US presidential election, Donald Trump shocked the world by defeating Hillary Clinton.

Trump received 306 Electoral College votes to Clinton’s 232, despite the fact that she received a larger share of the popular vote.

The New Yorker’s promise to “Make America Great Again” paid off in a night of high drama, as millions of voters who Hillary dismissed as a “basket of deplorables” flocked to polling stations in droves to turn the Republican Party’s map red.

From Trump Tower, the 45th President of the United States watched the results come in before speaking to his supporters from a nearby Hilton hotel.

After a divisive campaign, Trump struck a unifying tone in his first address as president-elect in front of crowds chanting “USA, USA.”

“It’s time for America to bind the wounds of division,” he said.

According to the Washington Post, Hillary spent (dollar)68.4 million on her campaign, which is about (dollar)18 million more than Trump. Hillary ran for president in 2007, but lost to Barack Obama.

Following her defeat, she accepted a position as the Obama administration’s Secretary of State.

Clinton attended Yale Law School after graduating from Wellesley College in 1969, where she met her future husband Bill Clinton.

She moved to Arkansas after serving as a congressional legal counsel, and two years later married Bill.

Chelsea Clinton, the couple’s only child, was born to them.

After Bill was impeached for having sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern at the time, Hillary’s marriage came under scrutiny.

Even though the first lady stood by her husband’s side and defended him…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.