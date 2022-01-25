Hillary Vaughn is the wife of Peter Doocy.

Who is Hillary Vaughn, Peter Doocy’s wife?

Peter Doocy and Hillary Vaughn, two Fox network reporters, married in a small ceremony in South Carolina last week.

On Fox and Friends the morning of April 26, 2021, Doocy’s father, Steve Doocy, shared photos of his son’s “beautiful” day.

Doocy, 34, is a Fox News White House correspondent.

He is the son of Steve, a Fox and Friends co-host.

In 2009, Doocy started his career as a general assignment reporter at Fox News.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s heart transplant surgery in March 2012, the Midwest flood in 2011, Hurricane Sandy in New York City, and the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections were among the stories covered by the reporter.

In 2012, Doocy covered the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

President Joe Biden appeared to call Doocy a “stupid son of a b***h” in a hot mic moment on January 24, 2022.

After Doocy questioned Biden about recent inflation in the United States, Biden made the remark.

As reporters were leaving a White House Competitiveness Council meeting, the hot mic moment was captured.

As the meeting came to a close, Doocy asked, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterm elections?”

Vaughn is a correspondent for the Fox Business Network.

The journalist has previously worked for Fox News, Yahoo Finance, FOX 32 in Chicago, Fox 13 in Tampa, Fox 2 in Detroit, and Fox 5 in Washington, DC, according to her MuckRack page.

Last week, the newlyweds married in a ceremony in South Carolina.

On the Monday, April 26 edition of Fox and Friends, Doocy’s father, Steve, shared photos of his son’s wedding.

