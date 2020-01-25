Himalaya Airlines adds Chongqing to its destination

KATHMANDU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Himalaya Airlines has added yet another Chinese destination, Chingqing to its route from Thursday.

The Nepal-China joint venture international airline inaugurated its maiden flight to the destination from the sole international airport of Nepal, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The maiden flight H9 787 took off from TIA at 9:40 pm (local time) and arrived Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (CKG) at 3:26 pm (local time). The return flight from Chongqing will depart at 5:00 pm (local time) and is expected to arrive at TIA at 7:15 pm (local time), the same day.

With Chongqing in the list, it is the fifth direct flight to China including destinations like Beijing, Guiyang, Changsha, Shenzhen. According to the airline company, the new service is expected to provide greater options for both business and leisure travelers.