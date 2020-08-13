Hindu priest, head of Ram Temple trust, tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Hindu priest and the head of Ram Temple trust, who recently shared stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony for Ram Temple has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The 82-year-old Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was among the five people on the stage at the grand ceremony at Ayodhya on Aug. 5.

“We checked for coronavirus, did antigen test and there is positivity,” Sarvagya Ram Mishra, District Magistrate of Mathura, told reporters.

Apart from Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat were also on the stage with the Hindu priest.

Modi laid the first brick for the Ram Temple last week and participated in the prayer meeting.

India, the third worst-hit country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has confirmed 2,396,637 infections and 47,033 deaths by Thursday. Enditem