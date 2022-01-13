‘His hairstyle is like his style in government – all over the place,’ Red Wall voters say.

While the Prime Minister has angered and disappointed the public, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has little support.

“His hairstyle is like his Government style – all over the place,” John Hampson sighs as he sips his latte in an empty Darlington town centre.

Voters in the Red Wall seats, once Labour strongholds that gave Boris Johnson a landslide victory, are furious, and few believe his latest explanations for apparent lockdown breaches.

Ridley Jones, 88, slams him as a dithering idiot.

“He should resign – a man in his position isn’t supposed to lie, and he’s lied over and over again.”

I’ve always voted Conservative, which wasn’t easy coming from a mining town.

He’s completed his task now.”

Heather, a retiree from Stockton, another of Johnson’s gains, decided to abandon the Conservatives this week.

“I only voted Conservative in 2019 because I didn’t want Corbyn to become Prime Minister, but I wouldn’t do it now.”

“This year, my mother-in-law will be 97 years old, and she is disgusted.

It’s the first time she’s seen something like it, she claims.

“When people have lost loved ones like they have, he can’t just say he was wrong and move on.”

The more I consider it, the more I believe he should step down.”

Only last year, Hartlepool made political history by electing a Conservative MP for the first time in its history, and cementing Johnson’s apparent invincibility by gaining a seat in the middle of a term.

Today’s situation appears to be more precarious.

“There’s a lot of uproar with the government around here; it’s a touchy subject,” says Mark Knox, a local coffee shop employee, with his coworker nodding enthusiastically.

“He’s shot himself in the foot,” says the narrator.

If you make a law that says you can’t have people over, you should be held accountable if you break it.

“You don’t think any of us get to say’really sorry mate’ and move on, do you?”

However, many residents will not be relocated immediately.

Audrey Manners, who lives on a farm near Darlington, supports the Conservatives, if not the party’s leader.

“I wouldn’t be too harsh on him.”

However, the other man, Rishi, would probably be a better choice.

He’s a lot more relaxed and.

