His heroic father, 50, drowns saving his son after he was swept out to sea on a fishing trip.

His heroic father, 50, drowns saving his son, 16, who was swept out to sea on a fishing trip.

After his 16-year-old son was swept out to sea during a fishing trip, a HERO father drowned while trying to save him.

A rescue chopper kept an eye on the water, while locals and lifesavers patrolled the ground in a desperate search for the father and son who went missing on Saturday in Murray Mouth, South Australia.

Thankfully, the boy made it back to shore safely and was rushed to the hospital.

His father was later pulled unconscious from the water and was unable to be revived.

Max Partington, a resident, told 9News that the community was “feeling” for the young man.

“His father did a truly selfless act and gave it his all.

“Today, we feel for him,” he said.

“I’d do the same,” Peter Cucontis, a fisherman, said.

“I’m not sure he realized how dangerous it was because it’s your child.”

“It’s a pretty tight-knit community,” he continued, “and it’ll definitely have a big impact.”

“There’s a massive rip where the Murray [River] empties, and it’s strong, and people don’t realize how deadly it is.”

According to another witness, the boy was in tears and had no idea what was happening.

Locals reported the father and son missing at 8.40 a.m. on Saturday, prompting police to arrive at Sugars Beach.

The incident was a sad reminder of the dangers that beaches pose, especially when the seas are rough and unpredictable, according to Surf Live Saving South Australia.

“We ask people to swim to their abilities because this is a beach with known rips and a specific environment.”

If you’re not sure where to go, go between the red and yellow flags, according to a spokesperson.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We also pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to receive The Sun newspaper for free.