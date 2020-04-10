His mother hides the toilet paper, he hits it

A young Californian was arrested for hitting his mother who had hidden family toilet paper to prevent him from using it too abundantly in these times of coronavirus shortage.

Police were called in the middle of the night to respond to Saugus, north of Los Angeles, in a family dispute over the hygiene product, according to Shirley Miller, a spokesperson quoted in local media.

The mother told the police that she had concealed the toilet paper supply because her 26-year-old son Adrian Yan was using too much of it, which is difficult to find in stores at the moment.

When she refused to reveal the precious hiding place, the tone rose and her son hit her, according to Miller, who stresses that the containment measures have led to an increase in domestic violence.