historic Doha deal opens new chapter with uncertain outcome

Mullah Baradar and the United States Special Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, on February 29 in Doha. IBRAHEEM AL OMARI / REUTERS

This is a moment that will mark the history of Afghanistan, without anyone being able to say whether it is for the better or for the worse. The two main players in an Afghan war that has been going on for eighteen years, Americans and Taliban, signed, on Saturday February 29, in Doha (Qatar), an agreement opening, in the next fourteen months, the way to total withdrawal of all the foreign forces, including those of the United States, of the country. This agreement marks the launch on March 10 of an inter-Afghan peace negotiation guaranteeing the permanent cessation of fighting. As a diplomat, it is one of the rare cases where a great power concludes such an agreement with a party which is not a state but a simple insurgent movement. Washington thus puts an end to the longest conflict in its history.

At the same time, as in echo, in Kabul, the American and Afghan governments, through the voices of the American secretary of defense, Mark Esper, and the president, Ashraf Ghani, presided over a joint declaration reaffirming Washington’s commitment to support Afghan institutions. A promise that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and many Western ambassadors, also present, took on. It is also a way of urging the Taliban not to declare victory too soon. The joint declaration also aims to compel the Kabul authorities to respect the broad lines laid down in the US-Taliban peace agreement.

The Doha signing ceremony was first and foremost the fruit of a “reduction in violence” observed in Afghanistan for seven days, in accordance with the commitments made on February 22 by the two parties as a sign of goodwill. Afghan security source questioned by The world reports that for Friday, February 28, the number of Taliban attacks dropped from an average of 70 before to 4. This unprecedented calm in Afghanistan was notable. According to the United Nations, which has personnel throughout the country, the population went out in the evening and did not hide their joy. She was able to access areas previously considered dangerous. The major highways that cross the country have been freed from the Taliban roadblocks. Enough to arouse great hope without removing all fears.

“A conditioned agreement”, insist the Americans

The agreement signed in Doha in the presence of some 30 foreign representatives – a few foreign ministers, including that of Pakistan, special envoys to Afghanistan and ambassadors – remains largely secret. Signed by Zalmay Khalilzad, the head of the US delegation responsible for negotiating it, under the gaze of the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Mullah Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban movement, surrounded by dignitaries, it contains confidential annexes. They relate, in particular, to the arrangements for the departure of American troops and the terms of cooperation in matters of security and the fight against terrorism.