Historic firearms and artifacts have been returned to central Pennsylvania museums nearly 50 years after they were stolen.

Several artifacts stolen nearly half a century ago from various Pennsylvania museums, including three in central Pennsylvania, have finally been returned to their rightful owners.

The artifacts were recovered thanks to the FBI’s Philadelphia Division’s Art Crime Team, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and the Upper Merion Township Police Department’s efforts.

The American Swedish Historical Museum, the Hershey Story Museum (then the Hershey Museum), the Landis Valley Museum (then the Pennsylvania Farm Museum), the Mercer Museum, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the York County History Center are among the museums that have received the repatriated items.

The majority of the stolen items were antique firearms from the 18th and 19th centuries, such as rifles and pistols, as well as a Native American concho belt.

Two firearms stolen from the Landis Valley Museum in 1969 have been recovered and returned during a ceremony at Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution on Dec.

The Hershey Story’s Senior Manager of Historical Collections and Exhibitions, Valerie Seiber, said, “We are incredibly grateful.”

“It’s incredible that these items were found and returned after 50 years.

We’re overjoyed to have them back in our inventory.”

The items will be evaluated, cataloged, and stored at the museum, according to Seiber, but they will not be displayed for the time being.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Thomas Gavin, 78, of Pottstown, Montgomery County, spent the 1960s and 1970s stealing historic artifacts, which he kept for decades in a barn on his estate.

Gavin was only sentenced to one day in jail, one year of house arrest, two years of probation, (dollar)23,485 in restitution, and a (dollar)25,000 fine due to the statute of limitations and other factors.

During his sentencing, he told US District Judge Mark A Kearney, “I’m sorry for all this trouble.”

“Back then, I never really thought about it, and now it’s all come out.”

It didn’t seem like it would make much of a difference to me.”

