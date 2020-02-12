Historic South Pole expedition items at risk of leaving Britain

LONDON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Historic items used during a famous expedition in 1907-1909 by one of Britain’s best known explorers face being exported overseas unless a British buyer can be found.

Britain’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Friday imposed an export bar on a sledge and flag that was taken on Ernest Shackleton’s British Antarctic Expedition following their sale to an overseas buyer.

The sledge carried supplies for the four men who undertook a famous failed march in what was the first expedition in history to travel within 157 kilometers of the South Pole.

The items, valued at 306,000 U.S. dollars, and are at risk of export unless a British buyer can be found to add the items to the country’s national collection.

The expedition, known as Nimrod, was the first led by Shackleton. He led three expeditions to the Antarctic in the early 20th century, with the intention of this being the first to the South Pole.

“This sledge was one of four used to carry the supplies and equipment the team needed to survive in the extreme conditions,” the DCMS said in a statement.

“This expedition was the greatest advance to the Pole in history until Amundsen and Scott reached the South Pole separately three years later in 1912,” it added.