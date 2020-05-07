Historical meetings live at the Supreme Court

The photos appear on the screen when the speakers speak. In voice-over, complex and very elaborate legal arguments are heard. The sound is more or less good. The event is not very telegenic … but it is historic: for the first time, a virtual hearing, Covid-19 oblige_ of the Supreme Court was broadcast live on Monday, May 4. Before a long-awaited meeting, on May 12, on the taxes of the tenant of the White House.

A historic first for the Supreme Court

“Oyez, oyez, oyez”. It is by this formula that the sessions of the Supreme Court open, and the first, broadcast live, has not departed from tradition. But instead of their usual broken-in exchanges, the judges took turns only taking turns, depending on their seniority. To avoid confusion, the head of the court, John Roberts, tried to distribute the floor.

→ LIVE. Coronavirus: the latest information in France and worldwide

This hearing, devoted to a registered trademark case, is historic for this institution which, before the pandemic, had always resisted the media coverage of its debates. Normally, the audience is limited – there are only 200 seats_ and electronic equipment is prohibited. The official audio recordings are only put online later.

But the Covid-19 changed the game. Especially since several wise men – they are nine in number, appointed for life by the president – are old, and therefore at risk, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87 years old) and Stephen Breyer (81 years old). They had to resign themselves to examining ten files by telephone and to authorizing the live broadcast of these exchanges on television and radio channels.

Sensitive files like Donald Trump’s taxes

The Supreme Court meets in sessions, and magistrates will have the opportunity to repeat this exercise nine times in the next two weeks. These hearings are an opportunity for the parties to present their arguments and respond to the needs of the elders for clarification.

The court does not make its decisions until later – normally by the end of June for the spring cases, just a few months before the presidential election. Some of these files are very politically sensitive. On Wednesday May 6, the elders will take an interest in two cases related to Obamacare and the possibility for employers to refuse certain of its provisions, such as coverage for abortion or contraception by the health insurance of the business, because of religious beliefs.

Promotions

→ READ. Why Donald Trump chose to parade against abortion

But the most anticipated file, May 12, relates to Donald Trump’s tax returns that the president refuses to deliver to Congress and a New York judge. The Supreme Court must address a vague concept, “executive privilege”, put forward by the White House to refuse to release certain tax documents to justice.

The Supreme Court, a major issue in the presidential election

The Supreme Court is one of the pillars of American democracy. As a last resort, it settles all the major societal debates which agitate the United States (death penalty, firearms, abortion, etc.).

However, if for the moment, this Court leans slightly to the right – five of its nine members were appointed by Republican presidents (George Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump) and four by Democrats (Bill Clinton and Barack Obama ) – Donald Trump, in the event of re-election, will probably have the opportunity to resolutely tilt the Court into the conservative camp.

The oldest judges, Ruth Bader Ginsburg _hospitalized Tuesday May 5 for biliary inflammation_, and Stephen Breyer, were indeed appointed by Bill Clinton. Which means that if they were to retire by 2025, which is not impossible, a re-elected Donald Trump could weigh on America’s long-term destiny by replacing them with wise men sharing his views. , ensuring a large majority of 7 against 2 to this current of thought.