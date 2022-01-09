History buffs flock to Hyndland because of the rare Glasgow postbox.

Glasgow is full of interesting objects for history buffs to visit and appreciate, whether it’s statues, monuments, fountains, or the like – and now we can add a west end post box to the mix.

Glasgow is full of interesting objects for history buffs to visit and appreciate, whether it’s statues, monuments, fountains, or other structures.

A humble postbox in the Hyndland area is one that you won’t find on any list of most interesting city objects.

It’s not just any postbox, though; it’s one of only 160 cast in the United Kingdom during King Edward VIII’s brief reign.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Because he only reigned for 325 days from January 20 to December 11, 1936, such postboxes bearing the King’s Royal Cypher are uncommon.

A quick search of social media reveals that history buffs have noticed the significance of the postbox.

“Not many of these around,” one person who noticed it in 2015 tweeted.

In Glasgow’s West End (Hyndland Road), a post box bearing the name of King Edward the Eighth has been discovered.”

“This is so rare,” another person who appears to have visited it recently tweeted.

The pillar box was created in 1936, during Edward VIII’s brief reign, which lasted only 325 days before he abdicated the throne.”