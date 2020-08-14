History won’t forgive this hypocrisy: Turkey blasts UAE for betraying Palestinian cause to seal deal with Israel

The UAE has betrayed Palestinians in pursuit of selfish interests when it decided to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a scolding statement.

Ankara said the Palestinian people were right in strongly rejecting the deal announced by the UAE, Israel and the US, under which the Emirati side would normalize its relationship with Israel. Through its selfish machinations Abu Dhabi has undermined the Middle East peace talks and betrayed the Palestinians, the statement said.

“The history and conscience of the nations in the region will not forget and will never forgive this hypocritical act by the UAE, which betrayed the Palestinian cause for the sake of their narrow interests and is now trying to present it as a selfless step,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The trilateral declaration, which was announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, proclaims the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE, making the Emirates the first Gulf state to do so. A number of deals on bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed by the two nations soon.

It also states that Israel would “suspend” the proposed annexation of part of occupied Palestinian territories, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed that part, saying there was “no change” in his government’s plans. The Palestinian Authority has recalled its ambassador to the UAE in response to the move.

