Hit or miss? How Man Utd’s January signings from past 10 years have fared

Manchester United drafted in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January – but how have others signings over the years performed?

Odion Ighalo will be in Manchester United’s squad for the first time when they on Chelsea on Monday night.

The former Watford forward will be fulfilling a childhood dream if he is selected to start or introduced at any point in the game following his deadline day switch to Old Trafford from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Bruno Fernandes was the other major addition in January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to kick on.

But how have previous winter signings got on with the Premier League giants?

We look at all the players who came in during winter transfer in the last ten years – and rank the hits and misses during that time.

Previous: Aalesunds

Anders Lindegaard officially signed for Manchester United in the winter of 2011 as the reigning Goalkeeper of The Year in the Norwegian League.

He was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson as understudy to Edwin Van Der Sar, who was expected to retire at the end of the 2010/11 season.

Unfortunately for Lindegaard, David de Gea signed at the beginning of 2011/2012 season, leaving the Norwegian on the bench for the most part of his five-year stay at Old Trafford.

Moves to West Brom, Preston North End and Burnley didn’t prove successful either.

Previous club: Manchester City

Signed in January 2012, the Albanian was shipped out to Ipswich Town a year later without making a single appearance for Manchester United.

Further down the line, Veseli found home in Italy where he made over 90 appearances for Empoli.

A true definition of a nomadic player, he had stints with Bury, Port Vale and Lugano in between and now plays for Le Mans in the French second division.

Previous club: Crystal Palace

The Ivorian was Alex Ferguson’s last signing at Manchester United.

Full of promise, potential and with age on his side he was supposed to be the new English poster boy but David Moyes didn’t fancy him.

He managed only four games in a United shirt during that ill fated 2013/2014 league season.

He fell out with the manager and returned to his boyhood club Palace, where he’s re-established himself as one of the most wanted players in the Premier League.

Previous club: Chelsea

The Spaniard is the most successful Manchester United winter signing in the last decade.

He’s played over 150 league games for United with 33 goals to his name.

This season might be his last in Manchester but he can proudly look back to is time at Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United with pride.

Previous club: from retirement

Having retired at the end of the 2010/11 season, Paul Scholes made a comeback to Old Trafford in the winter of 2012 to help injury hit Manchester United challenge for the title against Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City.

Though the Citizens won the title at the end of the season, Scholes was impressive and had his contract renewed for another season.

Previous club: Bolton

Andy Kellett moved to Manchester United on loan from Bolton in 2015 but couldn’t get a single game for the Red Devils.

Moves to Wigan and Chesterfield didn’t yield much dividend either and he now plays his football with Notts County.

Previous club: Salford City

The Libyan defender signed for Manchester United in January 2015 on Phil Neville’s recommendation.

He made a couple of appearances for the reserve team but that was it, failed to get into the first team and moved on to Chesterfield in 2017.

He now plays his football for Sudanese side Al Hilal Educational Club.

Previous club: Barcelona

The three-time Champions League winner signed for Manchester United as a free agent in the winter of 2015.

Valdes made his debut on May 17 when he replaced the injured David De Gea in the 74th minute.

Eight minutes into his debut he conceded an own goal from Tyler Blackett to throw away Manchester United’s lead in a game which ended 1-1.

His stint at Old Trafford ended in bizarre fashion when Louis Van Gal announced he’d been placed on transfer list for allegedly refusing to play in a reserve game.

Previous club: Arsenal

After all the underwhelming winter signings made under Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho raised the bar with the purchase of Alexis Sanchez in January 2018.

The Chilean was the corner stone on which Arsene Wenger built his Arsenal side had his head turned by a move to join Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho stole the match on his nemesis Pep Guardiola by offering a better deal and Alexis chose Old Trafford instead of the Etihad. He is now out on loan at Inter Milan where he’s managed just a handful of appearances.