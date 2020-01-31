Hitchcock tried to warn us! WATCH thousands of birds take over the streets of Houston

Residents in Houston, Texas could be forgiven thinking they had somehow slipped into a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “The Birds” as thousands of black-feathered grackles descended on their town this week.

Hundreds of the black birds headed to a parking lot in the Meyerland neighborhood, landing on cars and swooping around shoppers who ran for cover.

Ummmm… Who do I report a bird problem to? BOGO Grackles at @kroger of S. Post Oak… pic.twitter.com/9GDVUS208B — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 30, 2020

The birds are known to flock to grocery store parking lots as they can easily find food or trees for shade. Scaring the life out of locals is just an added bonus for these ‘devil birds’ as Houstonians have dubbed them.

Grackles have become regular visitors to the Texas city with flocks of them going viral on an annual basis as they descend on bewildered Houstonians. The birds typically wreak havoc on any and all freshly-washed cars in their path.

Grackles. They’re invasive in Austin and I have literally never seen so many corvids in one place before. Pardon the shitty sideways video pic.twitter.com/qqXIhl9bx8 — sorry I have a doctor’s appointment (@hmmngbrdbndt) January 28, 2020

“Grackles are fierce parents, defending their nests by chasing, mobbing, or diving at perceived predators, including humans,”writes the Houston Audubon.

