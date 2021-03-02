HK Dukla Michalovce still unstoppable in Slovak ice hockey league

BRATISLAVA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — The remarkable streak of HK Dukla Ingema Michalovce in the Slovak ice-hockey premiership continued as it defeated HK Poprad on Sunday and tied its opponent for second place with 84 points after an 11th consecutive victory.

The league’s top scorer Marcel Hascak opened scoring for Poprad with his 34th goal of the season on a powerplay but Michalovce answered with three consecutive goals in the second period to secure its 11th straight victory, winning 3-2.

After upsetting the league-leader 3-2, Dukla Trencin is now only a single point away from the sixth position in the rankings that guarantees a spot in the playoffs. Zvolen started off strong, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period but the visitors took over the game, scoring one goal in each period.

Elsewhere, HC Slovan Bratislava was intent on putting an end to its surprising losing streak and decimated HC 07 Detva’s morale with four consecutive goals in the first period. The home team tried to shake it off and rally, and even came close in the final period, but ultimately failed to push the game into overtime and lost 4-3.

Veteran forward Rudolf Huna’s goal late in the game against Nove Zamky saved HK 32 Liptovsky from complete humiliation in a 3-1 defeat, the team’s seventh in a row.

On the ice of eighth-ranked HC Kosice, fifth-placed Nitra’s three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end. The home team’s forward Martin Reway erased Nitra’s 1-0 lead in the first period and then assisted on two goals in the second period to play a key role in Kosice’s 3-1 victory.

Facing the only Hungarian team playing in the Slovak league DVTK Miskolc, Banska Bystrica was forced to give up its ninth spot in the standings after a shootout thriller following a 2-2 draw. The most attractive finish of any hockey game, the penalty shootout, turned into a goalkeeper battle as only one player managed to squeeze the puck into the net. Miskolc’s Hungarian forward Nikandrosz Galanisz became the hero of the match after his successful attempt. Enditem