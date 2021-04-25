HK Poprad into Slovak ice hockey playoff finals

BRATISLAVA, April 24 (Xinhua) — HK Poprad completes a perfect turnaround in the semifinal playoff series of the Slovak ice-hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga against HK Dukla Michalovce, winning 4-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Poprad produced a rare turnaround after trailing 2-0 in the series against Michalovce by winning four consecutive matches, and will meet HKM Zvolen, the winners of the regular season, in the Tipos Extraliga finals.

“Our determination and discipline decided the outcome of the series after we were down 2-0. We put up a fight and showed our strength. Winning four in a row against the strong team of Michalovce speaks for the strength of our team,” said Poprad coach Peter Mikula after his team advanced to the finals for the first time in 10 seasons. Enditem