HK reports 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 1,035.

Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press briefing that the two imported cases involved a man who had traveled to Switzerland and France before returning to Hong Kong and another man who had visited the United States and Britain.

It was the fourth straight day that no local infections were reported in Hong Kong, according to the CHP.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, a total of 353 patients were still in the hospital with nine in critical condition as of Thursday noon, while nearly 700 patients have been discharged.

All inbound visitors are required to take virus tests from Wednesday after arriving at the Hong Kong airport and wait at designated places for their results. All the 286 people coming to Hong Kong on Wednesday tested negative for the virus.

Thanks to effective anti-epidemic measures of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, the number of COVID-19 cases has started to increase at a much slower pace.

However, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government Matthew Cheung said on Thursday that the community must stay vigilant as the pandemic remains severe in many other places of the world and the future development is still hard to predict.

Cheung vowed to strengthen anti-epidemic efforts, including building more quarantine facilities in case there is sudden worsening in the epidemic situation.

There are currently four quarantine centers with 1,700 units in Hong Kong. The HKSAR government will build facilities that can provide another 1,000 units, which can be put into use from April to July in phases.

About 4,500 people have been accommodated at quarantine centers since January, among whom 84 were confirmed as COVID-19 infected.