HK reports 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,079 in total

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,079.

The number of new cases, including 63 local infections, marked the seventh straight day for the daily increase in Hong Kong to stay below 100. Meanwhile, there were also about 40 preliminary confirmed cases.

Among the local cases, 39 are related to previously confirmed cases, mostly clusters concerning gatherings of families or friends, while the sources of infection of the other 24 cases remained unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, said at a media briefing.

Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority said there are still 1,041 patients in hospital, with 41 in critical condition, and more than 2,800 patients have been discharged after recovery. Hong Kong has seen 51 related deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak.