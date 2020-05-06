HK reports no new local COVID-19 infection cases for 14 consecutive days

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the total number remaining at 1,039.

Hong Kong has no new local infection for 14 consecutive days.

Financial Secretary of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Paul Chan said in his blog on Sunday that as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased recently in Hong Kong, some measures are expected to be gradually relaxed, allowing social life and business operations to return to normal. However, while the pandemic in the world is still not over, the society needs to remain cautious.

Chan said as Hong Kong’s economic activities can only resume in a limited and gradual manner and the economies of Europe, the United States and other places are dragged down by the pandemic, Hong Kong’s domestic demand, exports and investment are unlikely to improve significantly for the time being.

He said that Hong Kong’s economy is in the midst of a deep recession, and the forthcoming forecast for annual GDP growth in the first quarter will be even worse due to the continuous violent protests and the lingering of the pandemic.

If the pandemic continues to be under control and pandemic preventive measures for various industries to be relaxed step by step, it will help all walks of life to regain their vitality, Chan said, stressing that a stable and peaceful social atmosphere is essential for the economy to regain its momentum.