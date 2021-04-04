HKM Zvolen takes 2-0 lead in Slovak hockey playoffs

BRATISLAVA, April 3 (Xinhua) — A strong third period enabled HKM Zvolen to achieve a 4-1 victory and take a 2-0 lead in the playoff quarterfinal series against HC Mikron Nove Zamky in the Slovak ice-hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga on Saturday.

Peter Zuzin’s two goals and one assist laid the foundation for Zvolen’s dominant 4-1 victory although it took some time to develop.

“We are glad that we won both home games. Today, it was more of a fifty-fifty match as it was 1-1 ten minutes into the third period. I am thrilled to have scored the deciding goal. It was not an easy duel as Nove Zamky played very well, the series will be tough,” said Zuzin after the game.

Dukla Michalovce was in a hopeful mood going into Game 2 after the miraculous comeback and victory in Game 1 and put Trencin under pressure taking the lead twice.

The visitors managed to even things up both times and Aaron Berisha’s powerplay goal in the 14th minute of the second period put Trencin ahead for the first time, 3-2. Michalovce was trying to tie the game but 19-year-old visiting forward Samuel Krajc stretched the lead to 4-2 five minutes into the third period to put the game away.

Play-off quarterfinals Game 2

HKM Zvolen bt HC Mikron Nove Zamky 4-1 (series 2-0)

HK Dukla Ingema Michalovce lost to HK Dukla Trencin 2-4 (series 1-1)

