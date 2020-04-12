HK’s COVID-19 tally grows to 1,000

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Saturday that 11 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections in the region to 1,000.

The new confirmed cases involved five men and six women, aged between 19 and 59, Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said at a daily press briefing on Saturday afternoon.

Of the all, 10 people have travel history and the other one suspected of becoming infected locally once visited a bar in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The case tally has been surging since about a month ago when the number was only over 140. The fast-spreading contagion overseas has boosted the risk of imported cases in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Daily increase hit a record of 65 cases on March 27, in sharp contrast with the single-digit growth during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

With more than 300 patients already discharged from hospital after recovery, 650 people now remain in the hospital for treatment, including 14 in critical condition, according to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority.

Despite milder daily increases in the past several days, health experts called on residents to stay alert and reduce social contact, stressing that outings during the ongoing Easter holiday will raise the risk of contagion.

As there are still unknown infection sources in the community, Yuen Kwok-yung, professor of the University of Hong Kong, said effective measures should be adopted to cut off the transmission such as more virus tests to identify people carrying the virus so that they can be isolated and receive treatment in time.

The HKSAR government has stepped up anti-epidemic efforts in response to the COVID-19 spread, including mandatory quarantines for inbound visitors and stringent social distancing measures.

In the latest move to cut transmission chains, temporary closures of entertainment venues in Hong Kong have been expanded to beauty salons and massage parlors since Friday. Policies has been put in place to ban gatherings of more than four people, limit catering services in restaurants, and shut bars and karaoke lounges, among others.

The enforcement of health measures has also been strengthened, with checks on people under home quarantine and more patrols in catering venues. Three men were sentenced to imprisonment from 10 days to three months for breaching the compulsory quarantine orders on March 30.

According to Hong Kong regulations, people violating social distancing rules could face a fine up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (nearly 6,500 U.S. dollars) and imprisonment for six months, while those breaching quarantine orders are subject to a fine up to 25,000 dollars and also imprisonment for six months.

As toughened anti-epidemic measures added to economic woes, the HKSAR government announced Wednesday a basket of relief measures worth 137.5 billion Hong Kong dollars in total to help businesses and residents weather out the hardships, bringing the total value of economic stimulus this year to 287.5 billion dollars. Cash-strapped firms will be assisted to pay wages of their employees and workers left out in the previous reliefs will receive subsidies.

Senior HKSAR government officials also promised to cut salaries for a year to show their resolve to overcome the difficult time together with Hong Kong residents.

Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung said Saturday he was confident that the unprecedented relief measures are effective in easing economic difficulties.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she hopes the relief package will rally consensus and strength of the whole society to battle the epidemic and let the Hong Kong economy revive at an early date. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)