HKSAR chief executive announces relaxation of social distancing measures

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Tuesday announced the relaxation of social distancing measures, including allowing some entertainment venues to reopen and schools to resume classes, as the COVID-19 epidemic is, what she claimed, subsiding in Hong Kong.

Entertainment venues including fitness rooms, beauty salons and mahjong lounges will be permitted to restart operation since Friday on the condition that existing anti-epidemic measures remain effective, Lam said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Lam said bars can also resume operation but will be under strict requirements, such as limits on the number of customers and no musical performance.

Besides, restrictions on the number of diners at each table in restaurants will be loosened from four to eight, and group gatherings no more than eight people will be allowed. Schools will start to resume classes gradually since May 27.

The policy loosening came amid easing signs of the epidemic in Hong Kong where there have been no new local infections for 16 consecutive days.

However, Lam warned that there could be a resurgence of the COVID-19 spread and called on Hong Kong residents to stay alert.

Despite the partial relaxation, Hong Kong’s social distancing measures that have been effective for more than a month and were due to expire on Thursday midnight will be extended for another two weeks, with some places of high contagion risks to remain closed, including karaoke lounges, party rooms and night clubs.