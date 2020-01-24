HKSAR chief executive highlights “one country, two systems” principle in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Wednesday highlighted the importance of understanding accurately and implementing fully the “one country, two systems” principle, as well as upholding the rule of law, to the future of Hong Kong.

Lam made the remarks when attending an open dialogue at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

After arriving here on Tuesday, Lam met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, separately, in the afternoon.

Noting that Hong Kong experienced an unprecedented challenge last year, she expressed her confidence that the city is capable of overcoming the current difficulties with its solid foundation.

Lam emphasized that the HKSAR has all along been adhering to three principles in dealing with the social unrest, namely upholding the “one country, two systems” principle and the Basic Law, respecting and safeguarding the rule of law and protecting Hong Kong’s institutional strengths.