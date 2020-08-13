HKSAR government strongly refutes views of JPAC on national security law, LegCo matters

HONG KONG, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday strongly refuted incorrect and inappropriate views of the Japan Parliamentary Alliance on China (JPAC) on the national security law in Hong Kong and the electoral arrangements for the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo).

The HKSAR government learned that JPAC was established at the end of July comprising 30 Diet members of Japan on the pretext of the national security law, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the HKSAR government is very disappointed that some Japanese politicians have made biased remarks to interfere in China’s internal affairs and Hong Kong affairs, without a full understanding of “one country, two systems” or factual basis.

The national security law in Hong Kong was enacted to ensure the resolute, full and faithful implementation of “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy and only targets four types of acts and activities that endanger national security, a spokesman of the HKSAR government said in a statement.

The vast majority of Hong Kong residents who are law-abiding, including overseas investors, are not affected, the spokesman said.

The national security law clearly stipulates that the HKSAR shall protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by residents under the HKSAR Basic Law and the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied to Hong Kong in accordance with the law, the spokesman said.

The spokesman cited the rights and freedoms of speech, of the press, of publication, of association, of assembly, of procession and of demonstration.

However, the HKSAR government will seriously handle, in accordance with the law, any illegal acts suspected of endangering national security, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman also said the LegCo election had to be postponed amid an alarming surge in confirmed cases and deaths of COVID-19 in a bid to protect health and the voting rights of all voters.

The HKSAR and Japan have close ties in various areas such as commerce, tourism, and culture and the HKSAR government urges JPAC members to handle the relationship between the two in an objective and balanced manner, the spokesman said. Enditem