HKSAR gov’t condemns vandalism by rioters

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) — A spokesman of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday condemned rioters’ acts of vandalism in Mong Kok Saturday night, which breached public peace and jeopardized the safety of residents.

Rioters began to gather around Nathan Road and Prince Edward Road West on Saturday evening, blocking roads, setting fires, vandalizing public facilities, hurling petrol bombs and attacking police officers with bricks and hard objects. Several police officers were injured.

The police used minimum necessary force to conduct dispersal and arrest operations. A total of 115 people were arrested for illegal assembly, arson and attacking police officers.

The spokesman also condemned the attack on a clinic in Kwai Chung early on Sunday morning as it was hurled at with petrol bombs.

Hong Kong experienced a series of violent demonstrations last year, hitting hard the economy and people’s livelihood, the spokesman said. “Coupled with the COVID-19 epidemic, Hong Kong is facing unprecedented challenges to the economy and well-being of the entire community.”

To cope with the difficulties, the HKSAR government has set up a anti-epidemic fund worth 30 billion Hong Kong dollars (3.85 billion U.S. dollars) and announced 120 billion dollars of counter-cyclical measures in the newly released Budget Speech to stimulate economic development and relieve people’s hardship.

“At this difficult juncture, a small number of radicals still conducted violent acts of vandalism which disregard law and order. Their behaviour is outrageous,” the spokesman said.

“We strongly believe that Hong Kong people will stay united and fight against the disease together, help the Hong Kong community to withstand the current difficulties and gear up for a brighter tomorrow.”

Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan said Sunday that persistent social incidents will impact consumption and related industries and foreign investors will question if Hong Kong is still a safe place for businesses.

Chan said he hopes the social incidents can calm down at an early date.