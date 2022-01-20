HMRC is pursuing cryptocurrency traders who fail to declare profits on their tax returns.

HMRC is cracking down on cryptocurrency traders who don’t declare their profits on tax returns.

‘Blockchain forensic tools’ can be used to track down crypto traders who fail to declare their profits.

Those who trade in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and believe their transactions are hidden from tax authorities are in for a rude awakening, according to a leading tax and advisory firm.

Crypto traders who believe they do not have to show profits on their self-assessment tax returns will be caught by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) due to new innovations at the tax collector, according to Fiona Fernie, a tax dispute resolution partner at Blick Rothenberg.

“Anyone who thinks they can trade in crypto assets without leaving a trace is completely mistaken,” Ms Fernie said.

“HMRC is better prepared than many people believe to deal with the challenges posed by crypto-asset transactions.”

Crypto assets are becoming increasingly popular, and the total market value is now estimated to be around (dollar)1.9 trillion, down from an all-time high of around (dollar)3 trillion late last year.

Ms Fernie went on to say that there’s a lot of room for tax liabilities to be understated, especially since there’s still a lot of confusion about the correct tax treatment, despite HMRC guidance on the subject.

“Although the identities of the owners of such assets are not usually recorded in an easily accessible way,” Ms Fernie explained, “HMRC has an armoury of procedures that allows them to find those who own crypto assets to pursue enquiries where they believe tax has been underdeclared.”

“HMRC has used their powers to collect information from crypto asset exchanges and has used that data to write to taxpayers who they believe own or have owned crypto assets, informing them of the tax implications of common transactions.”

They’ve also developed in-house training for their employees and employ blockchain forensic tools.”

These cryptocurrency developments complement HMRC’s traditional enforcement powers, which include auditing tax returns and collaborating with other tax jurisdictions to share data.

“Anyone who benefits from cryptocurrencies should declare what they owe,” Ms Fernie added.

On Tuesday, the government announced that it would crack down on misleading advertisements for cryptocurrencies as part of its plan to crack down on the cryptocurrency markets, amid concerns that some investors are unfamiliar with what they are.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

